Woman Allegedly Choked Girl Who Blocked View at Disney Magic Kingdom Fireworks Display: Report

A 41-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly choking a teen girl because she was blocking her view during the fireworks display at Disney’s Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday night, according to a report.

Tabbatha Kaye Mature was behind the high school student and her friends, who were sitting before the fireworks started. When the display began, they stood up, blocking the view of Mature and her family, the Orlando Sentinel reported, citing an Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Mature’s family told the teens to sit, and then the suspect “became aggravated,” according to the arrest report.

The teens decided to leave, and the girl told Mature she could take their spot, the Sentinel reported.

At that point, the victim told a deputy, Mature “wrapped both hands around my neck and began squeezing,” according to the newspaper.

Mature allegedly released the teen after she started screaming, telling her,” You don’t want to mess with me,” the victim told the deputy.

She didn’t have any visible injuries, but the girl phoned her mother and they decided to initiate legal proceedings, according to the arrest report.

Mature, a Michigan resident, was booked Thursday on suspicion of felony child abuse, inmate records showed.

She was released from jail on $2,000 bond, the Sentinel reported.