15-Year-Old Manhattan Beach Boy Dies After Falling From Skateboard While Holding on to Car: Police

A 15-year-old boy was dead Saturday after striking his head when he fell from a skateboard he was riding while holding on to the back of a vehicle in Palos Verdes Estates, police said.

The teen, a Manhattan Beach resident, was unconscious when officers responded to the 500 block of Epping Road around 7:30 p.m. Friday regarding a traffic injury, according to a statement from Palos Verdes Estates Police.

L.A. County fire officials rendered aid to the boy, who was lying in the roadway suffering from head trauma, but he later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, officers said.

A preliminary investigation of the scene indicated the victim was skateboarding while being towed at a slow speed by a friend’s car when he fell and hit his head on the pavement, according to the police statement.

Authorities are withholding the victim’s name due to his age.

California Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident, due to its fatal nature. The driver has been cooperative, police said.