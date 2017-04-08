Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested in Fullerton After Hit-and-Run Vehicle Returns to Crime Scene: Police

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Fullerton Saturday morning on suspicion of attempted murder and drunk driving, police said.

Officers were called to the area of Raymond Avenue and Ash Avenue just after midnight after two male pedestrians were struck by a black pickup truck, according to a statement from the Fullerton Police Department. Witnesses told officers the vehicle had fled the scene southbound on Raymond and was last seen entering 91 Freeway.

Preliminary investigation indicated the incident began as an altercation between four men at a nearby nightclub. When the men left the club, the confrontation continued on the street and sidewalk outside, officers said.

One of the men got into a black pickup and drove onto the sidewalk, where he appeared to intentionally hit two men, according to the police statement.

The two victims were seriously injured and immediately taken to a local trauma center, authorities said.

About an hour later, while officers continued their investigate outside the nightclub, a black pickup matching the suspect vehicle description drove by.

Officers pulled the vehicle over and identified the driver, Humberto Hernandez-Lopez, as the suspect, police said.

He was arrested and is being held on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Fuller Police Detective Billy Phu at 714-738-6534.