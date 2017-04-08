Los Angeles County DA’s Office Sees Big Drop in Number of Public Corruption Prosecutions

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s public corruption unit has prosecuted hundreds of cases and notched some big convictions, including seven officials who looted city coffers in Bell.

In recent years, however, felony case filings have been on the decline, falling from a high of 39 in 2010 to 11 last year, records show.

Complaints of corruption, the main factor in triggering investigations, are also down, by 28 percent over the last five years. But figures show that felony prosecutions have declined even more: They’ve dropped by 69 percent during the same period.

It’s unclear whether the decreases are random fluctuations or signs of a larger change in the way the district attorney handles corruption cases or in the level of misconduct in local government.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.