Man Killed in Lancaster Garage Shooting; Deputies Release One Man, Arrest Another

A man was fatally shot Friday night in Lancaster, and the man deputies originally arrested as a suspect was later released while another man was taken into custody, sheriff’s officials reported.

At about 11:10 p.m. deputies responded to a gunshot victim call in the 1000 block of Nugent Street and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a released statement.

Rakym Thibodeaux, 29, was arrested for murder Saturday in connection with the deadly shooting, sheriff’s officials reported. He is being held on $1 million bail.

Officials said Thibodeaux told deputies he was at the gathering and witnessed the shooting, but officials now suspect he was the shooter, officials said.

Terrell Scott, 34, of Palmdale was originally arrested at the scene by deputies Friday and booked on a murder charge. However on Saturday morning sheriff’s officials announced Scott had been released from custody after detectives determined he did not shoot the victim, officials said in the statement.

A group of family members and friends were inside a garage when an argument broke out and the suspect shot the victim, officials said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was released.

The investigation was ongoing.