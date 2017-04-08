Section of Topanga Canyon Closed Temporarily; Drivers Should Expect Delays

A section of Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be closed through Sunday while crews work to strengthen roadside slopes that were weakened by recent winter storms, officials reported.

All lanes of the 3.5 mile stretch of Topanga Canyon, or State Route 27, closed at 6 a.m. Saturday and will remain shut down to traffic through Sunday at 6 p.m., the California Department of Transportation said in a released statement. The closure affects the section of Topanga Canyon between Pacific Coast Highway and Grand View Drive.

The same section of Topanga Canyon was closed back in January due to landslides, officials reported.

Caltrans crews will be drilling into rocks and placing bolts to stabilize slopes, as well as hydroseeding and other steps.

The town of Topanga and neighboring businesses will be open and accessible during the closures through alternate routes, officials said.

Caltrans will also be working on metal beam guard rails along State Route 27 in Topanga Canyon which will involve the closure of the shoulder and up to one lane.

Officials said drivers should expect delays.

The hours of the closures are subject to change and are dependent on the weather.