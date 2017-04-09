2 Dead, 6 Injured After SUV Strikes Parishioners Leaving Chino Church; Incident Appears Accidental: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An incident involving an SUV that drove into a church parking lot in Chino Sunday and struck six people, killing two, was not terrorism-related, police said.

The scene occurred around 7 p.m., just as the congregation was leaving service at East Sarang Community Church at 5540 Schaefer Ave., according to Chino Police Officer Cameron Olden.

The driver of the charcoal gray SUV reversed too forcefully when back out of the parking lot and hopped a curb, striking those exiting the church on the sidewalk, police said.

The driver then put the vehicle back in drive, hopped another curb and hit a tree, losing part of the car's bumper. He then drove across the parking lot and crashed into the side of a building, according to officers at the scene.

Two women were pronounced dead at the scene, Olden said.

Another four female churchgoers were taken to local hospitals with moderate injuries that were not life-threatening, police said, while the SUV's driver and passenger were also transported with moderate injuries, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether those in the vehicle had attended mass as well.

Officers were still processing the scene Sunday night, but said the fatalities appeared unintentional.

Authorities did not release the driver's identity, saying only that he is an older man.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA's Meghan McMonigle contributed to this article.