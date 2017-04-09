35-Year-Old Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing His Mother in Victorville Home: Officials

A 35-year-old Victorville man has been arrested in connection with the killing of his mother, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reported Sunday.

Jonathan Moises Castellon was taken into custody Saturday after deputies found his 57-year-old mother, Ruth, dead inside the home the two lived in on Cliffwood Street, sheriff’s officials said in a released statement.

Deputies located Castellon in the backyard and described him as having “apparent blood on his feet and clothing,” officials said.

Castellon was taken to the Victorville Police Department to be interviewed by homicide detectives, and it was later determined he was responsible for his mother’s death, officials said.

Castellon was booked into the High Desert Detention Center on a murder charge.

The motive and details regarding the the killing were unknown.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Detective Justin Long, Sheriff’s Homicide Detail, at 909-387-3589 or Sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001.

34.495942 -117.407992