Armed Suspect in Custody Following Covina Home Barricade

An armed suspect who was barricaded inside a home in Covina has been taken into custody, sheriff’s officials reported.

Around 11:14 a.m. Sunday the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau Special Weapons Team responded to the 4600 block of Roxburgh Avenue to assist San Dimas Sheriff’s Station regarding an armed barricaded suspect, sheriff’s officials said in a released statement.

Sheriff’s officials tweeted shots were fired, but it is unclear if the shots were fired by the suspect or by deputies.

A crisis negotiation team responded to the scene.

Some homes in the neighborhood were evacuated for the safety of the residents.

It is unknown if any deputies or suspects were injured, officials said.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the San Dimas Sheriff’s Station at 909-450-2700.

#Covina, shots fired, barricaded suspect, 4600 Blk of Roxburgh Ave, #LASD SEB SWAT & Air Rescue 5 on scene. Please stay clear for safety. pic.twitter.com/6HlbmhPl2f — SEB (@SEBLASD) April 9, 2017