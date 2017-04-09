Man Critically Wounded When Gunfire Erupts at Reseda House Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was shot in the neck Saturday night at a house party in Reseda following a domestic disturbance, police reported.

The shooting happened about 10:37 p.m. at a home in the 7300 block of Tampa Avenue. Los Angeles police officers responded to the scene and found a man next door suffering from at least two gunshot wounds.

Police said a domestic disturbance led to the shooting when more guests than were expected arrived at the party, the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was undergoing surgery.

Detectives are following leads and searching for the suspects.

No other information was immediately available.