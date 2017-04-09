Trump Administration Gives Mixed Messages About its Goals in Syria

The Trump administration gave mixed messages about its goals in Syria on Sunday, with top officials stressing different priorities in the wake of a U.S. airstrike that marked a deepening involvement in the country’s bitter conflict.

Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said the departure of Syrian President Bashar Assad is a U.S. priority, just as it was under the Obama administration, and that peace in Syria was probably impossible while he remained in power.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson took a more nuanced view, asserting that Assad had undermined his legitimacy as a leader but declaring that defeating Islamic State remains the top U.S. goal in Syria.

President Trump’s long-term intentions in Syria thus remained unclear in the days since 59 Tomahawk missiles tore into a Syrian air base that U.S. officials said was used to launch a deadly poison gas attack on April 4 that killed about 80 Syrian civilians and injured dozens more.

