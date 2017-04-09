Woman Stabbed to Death in Santa Clarita Allegedly by Live-In Girlfriend: Officials

A woman was stabbed to death Saturday evening allegedly by her live-in girlfriend at their home in Santa Clarita, sheriff’s officials reported.

Deputies responded to a home in the 18700 block of Vista Del Canon about 5:46 p.m., forced their way into the home and found a woman suffering from at least one stab wound, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a released statement.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies were called to the house by the victim’s mother.

“She said she was in the presence of her daughter’s live-in girlfriend, the suspect,” sheriff’s officials said in the statement. “The suspect told her that she was involved in a verbal altercation with the victim at their residence in Santa Clarita.”

The suspect, whose name was not released, was detained by homicide detectives at the victim’s mother house in Burbank, officials reported.

The suspect was taken to the Santa Clarita Station where she was being interviewed.

The investigation into the deadly stabbing remains under investigation.