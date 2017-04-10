× 2 Men Arrested After O.C. Restaurant Manager Beaten Unconscious Will Not Be Charged, Authorities Say

Two men arrested last month on suspicion of beating a restaurant employee into unconsciousness in Huntington Beach will not be charged with crimes after new evidence was brought to light, authorities said Friday.

It was originally believed, based on witness accounts, that the men initiated the conflict, but detectives have since determined through video evidence and other interviews that that wasn’t the case, police said.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. March 11 to Thunder Burgrz and Pizza at 126 Main St. and found Garret Peterson, an employee of the restaurant, unconscious with a serious head injury, police said.

Peterson was taken to a hospital.

