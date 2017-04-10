Badly Burned Bodies Found Inside Parked Car Outside New York Mall

Two bodies were found inside a burning car late Sunday in the parking garage of a mall in Long Island, New York, authorities said.

Firefighters made the discovery after extinguishing the car fire in the Sears parking garage at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, KTLA sister station WPIX in New York reported on Monday. The mall was closed at the time.

It was initially believed that there was just one body in the car, but officials later discovered a second set of remains.

Police have not been able to identify the bodies. The people were so badly burned, officials cannot even determine gender, although police believe one of the victims is a man and the other is a woman.

It is not yet clear how the victims died.