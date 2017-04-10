Boohoo Mobile Pop Up Shop with Rachel Zalis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The U.K.’s top online retailer is returning to the West Coast just in time for Coachella and festival season. Women’s Health Magazine Style Contributor Rachel Zalis joined us live with a preview of looks from their mobile festival pop up shop. The mobile shop is making a stop here in LA before it heads to Coachella!

Customers can use code: TOUR40 for 40% off all non-sale items on boohoo.com. You can go to their website for more info or follow them on social media @boohooUSA or #boohooontheroad and show how you style your festival looks using the hashtag.

A big thank you to Nars Cosmetics for glamming up the models. Check out their boutique on Melrose or you can go to their website or follow them on social media. Finally another big thank you to Kristin Heitkotter to styling the hair for the segment. For more information, you can follow her on instagram @kikihaircutter or visit her portfolio.