Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Los Angeles to see Exotica: Fashion & Film Costume of the 1920's, which takes us on global adventures to explore fashion’s fascination with the “foreign” in film.

Admission is free!

Exotica: Fashion & Film Costume of the 1920’s

FIDM Museum

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 623-5821

For details, visit their website.

And, don’t forget to explore the 25th Annual Art of Motion Picture Costume Design at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

FIDM Museum’s annual exhibition has become a tradition for LA locals and movie lovers alike, because in addition to seeing your favorite 2016 movie costumes, you can also see the movie costumes nominated for Academy Awards as well as costumes that have won an Oscar.

Again, this exhibition is free!

