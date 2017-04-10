× Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in Stolen Goods Recovered at Watch Repair Shop Near USC: Police

Authorities are asking for the public’s help after recovering hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen goods from a watch repair shop near the University of Southern California campus, police said Monday.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives confiscated numerous stolen items at the store, as well as the home belonging to the shop’s owner, according to a Manhattan Beach Police Department news release.

The seizure occurred last August, but LAPD announced Thursday that they were trying to figure out who owned the stolen property. The items included hundreds of pieces of jewelry, purses, collectible goods and sunglasses.

The victims of three burglaries — two residential and one commercial — recently positively identified their property. Those burglaries took place in Redondo Beach, Temple City and Valencia.

Neither department named the business where the goods were recovered, nor did they provide an address.

Charges are pending against the store’s owner, according to LAPD.

As police work to locate other victims, a temporary gallery has been set up where police released hundreds of photos of the stolen property.

Anyone who was a victim of a burglary in L.A. County between Jan. 1, 2016 and Aug. 17, 2016, is asked to view the website. Those who recognize their property should print and fill out a form, which can be accessed by clicking here.

Questions can be directed to LAPD’s Commercial Crimes Division Cargo Hijack Unit detectives Marc Zavala at 818-832-7510 or Jeannette Santos at 818-832-7511. During non-business hours or on weekends, callers should dial 1-877-527-3247.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or go to the website http://www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips.”