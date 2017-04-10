Police Fatally Shoot Man Who Walked Into Ontario Stater Bros. With Shotgun

A man who allegedly walked into an Ontario grocery store with a shotgun was killed when police opened fire Sunday night.

The incident took place about 10:44 p.m. at the Stater Bros. located in the 1900 block of East 4th Street, Ontario Police Department Detective Melissa Ramirez said.

Police received multiple calls from customers reporting a man with a shotgun had walked into the store, Ramirez said.

Officers arrived and entered the Stater Brothers fearing customers were still in danger, Ramirez said.

Police found the man, who was still armed with a shotgun, and an officer involved shooting occurred, Ramirez said.

The man, who has not been identified, died inside the store, Ramirez said.

It was unclear why the man entered the store and why he brought a shotgun.

No officers, employees or customers were injured in the incident.