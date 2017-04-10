× ‘Mommy, I Still Have Blood on My Sweater’: Girl Recounts Deadly Shooting in Her Classroom

Marissa Perez, 9, was in her classroom Monday morning at North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino when a man walked in and opened fire.

When her mother Elizabeth Perez picked her up at Cajon Valley High School, Marissa clung to her hip as they walked.

Perez held Marissa’s gray zip-up sweater, which had blood splatters on it, as Marissa described through tears what she saw: “The [man] just walked in with the gun. He just shot everywhere. I went under the table and then I saw a teacher run out. So I just ran out. My friend and my teacher, they got shot.”

Perez said she was angry at the lack of information coming from the school district. She did not know what her daughter had seen until she arrived at El Cajon and her daughter ran to her and said: “Mommy, I still have blood on my sweater.”

Correction: An earlier version of this story had the incorrect name for one of the schools. The story has been updated.