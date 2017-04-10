North Park Elementary Parents Could Face Hourslong Wait Before Being Reunited With Students After Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Parents are facing an agonizing delay and some confusion in San Bernardino Monday as they seek to be reunited with children who have been evacuated from North Park Elementary School after an apparent murder-suicide on campus that left two adults dead and two students critically injured.

As of 1:15 p.m., parents were being told to head to Cajon High School, at 1200 West Hill Drive, where students will be bused.

Authorities had indicated that North Park students were being taken to the university campus of nearby Cal State San Bernardino, 5500 University Parkway, leading to confusion about where guardians should go.

The university said the elementary students were being taken to PE Building 100. Parents and guardians should check in -- with photo identification -- at Cajon High, and they will then be escorted to the university campus to be reunited with their students, the university said. That information later changed when updates were provided by the school district and police.

Parents of ALL victims have been notified. Other students are being fed at evacuation center and we will start reunifying at CajonHS ASAP. — SBCUSD OES (@SBCUSD_OES) April 10, 2017

Parents who went to the university campus were frustrated Monday afternoon as they waited. One woman who was waiting to pick up her nephew said she had been to all three campuses.

"We went from North Park to Cajon High School, and then back over here, and we have to go back to Cajon High School," said the woman, who gave her name as Jennifer. "So, for the parents that haven't seen their kids, it's very, very sad."

At Cajon High, another woman waiting for a student told KTLA that school police were directing North Park parents to the west side of campus by the football field. She said she was told it would be a three-hour wait before she could get her fifth-grader niece. The woman said she was able to pick up both of her high-schoolers, who go to Cajon High.

San Bernardino Police Department Chief Jarrod Burguan sought to clarify the confusion on Twitter, directing parents to the high school but saying children were taken to the university.

North Park ES students are being taken to Cal State San Bernardino. Parents/Guardians MUST report to Cajon HS to verify ID to pick up child. — SBCUSD OES (@SBCUSD_OES) April 10, 2017

Then, at a news conference about 12:45 p.m., San Bernardino City Unified School District Superintendent Dale Marsden again sought to explain, asking for patience. He said parent-child reunions will take place at Cajon High.

"We're asking all parents to go to Cajon High School, and that is where they will be reunited with their students. If they go anywhere else, it will be very difficult to release their child properly," said "Their patience with the process will be helpful."

It may take three hours before parents are reunited with children, the Police Department and the school district warned at 12:22 p.m.

Marsden said some students may need to be interviewed by investigators, which could contribute to the delay, Marsden said.

Parents bring ID to be reunited with children at Cajon High School. Please be patient as it may be about 3 hours before students released. — San Bernardino PD (@SanBernardinoPD) April 10, 2017

Parents with questions about picking up their children are asked to call the school district office at 909-381-1100.

The elementary school, the high school and the university are all located within a mile along Northpark Boulevard West.

The shooting left an adult female victim dead and two students hospitalized in critical condition at local trauma centers. The students' parents have been notified, authorities said. The gunman fatally shot himself, according to police.

The North Park campus will be closed for at least two days amid the investigation, the school district superintendent said.

"This is a tragic event. It's going to take time for our heads, our hearts to heal, and our patience with each other," he said. "We need each other to walk hand in hand, to heal."

North Park Elementary School had 531 students in the 2015-16 school year, the most recent year for which state enrollment data is available.