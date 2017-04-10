Police ID Driver Who Struck, Killed 2 People Outside Church in Chino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police identified an 85-year-old driver Monday who they say killed two people outside a church in Chino when he accidentally accelerated through the parking lot Sunday evening.

Investigators believe Tae Yul Kwon possibly mistook the gas pedal for the brake when he drove into six people as they were leaving a service at the East Sarang Community Church at 5540 Schaefer Avenue about 7 p.m., Chino Police Department Lt. Kevin Mensen said.

Two women, who have not been identified, were pronounced dead at the scene, Chino Police Officer Cameron Olden said following the crash.

Kwon was driving a 2007 Acura MDX with his wife, Jung Suk Kwon, 76, in the passenger seat at the time of the crash, according to police.

Kwon’s license has been revoked as the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office investigates possible manslaughter charges, police said.

Kwon and his wife were hospitalized following the crash but have both been released, police said.

Two of the other four injured in the crash have also been released from the hospital.

The injuries to the remaining two victims were not considered to be life-threatening, police said following the crash.