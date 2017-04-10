Riverside Home Searched in Connection With San Bernardino School Shooting

A home in southern Riverside is being searched in connection with an apparent murder-suicide that left two adults dead and two San Bernardino elementary school students critically wounded Monday.

Video from the scene of the search showed San Bernardino Police Department SWAT officers responding to the home on Monday afternoon.

A police source confirmed to KTLA that the search was connected to the investigation into the shooting at North Park Elementary School.

A gunman walked onto the campus, checked in the main officer using an ID, and proceeded to a classroom, where he fatally shot a teacher authorities said. The gunman then killed himself. The relationship between the victim and the shooter is not yet known.

Two students were hospitalized in critical condition. They were not targeted but were near the teacher, police said.

A BMW that was surrounded by crime scene tape in the North Park Elementary School parking lot is registered to an individual who name is linked in property record to the address police were searching in Riverside.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this article.