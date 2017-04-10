San Bernardino Prayer Vigil to Be Held for Victims of North Park Elementary Shooting

A prayer vigil will be held at a San Bernardino church Monday night in the wake of a school shooting that left three people dead.

Our Lady of the Assumption Church, at 796 W. 48th St., will host the vigil at 6 p.m., San Bernardino Mayor Carey Davis said.

Prayer Vigil- Our Lady of the Assumption Church – 796 W. 48th Street, SB. pic.twitter.com/KJvvPJc7QG — Mayor R. Carey Davis (@SBMayorDavis) April 10, 2017

The community will pray for those affected by the shooting at North Park Elementary School, where a Riverside man entered a special education classroom and opened fire on his estranged wife, striking two young boys behind her.

Cedric Anderson, 53, then turned the gun on himself, police said. His wife of just a few months, 53-year-old Karen Elaine Smith, was killed.

An 8-year-old boy, Jonathan Martinez, died after being airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center. Another boy, 9, was also hospitalized and was stable, authorities said.

The shooting comes less than a year and a half after the Dec. 2, 2015, terror attack at the Inland Regional Center that left the San Bernardino community reeling. Fourteen people were killed and 22 were injured.

San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Robert Lovingood said in a statement Monday evening that “we are strong and we will move forward, together.”