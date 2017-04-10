Tax Procrastinators: Deadlines & Tax Freedom with Karla Dennis
-
Trump Wants 20% Tax on Imports From Mexico to Pay for Wall
-
Republicans Set to Unveil Obamacare Replacement Bill This Week
-
House GOP Introduces Obamacare Replacement Bill That Would End Mandate
-
House Republicans Pull Health Care Bill; GOP ‘Moving on’ From Issue, Congressmen Say
-
SoCal Lawmaker Calls for Tax on Candy, Other Snacks in California
-
-
House GOP Leaders Set Obamacare Repeal Vote for Next Week
-
Trump Says Negotiations on Health Care Bill Are Over, Wants Vote on Friday Despite Previous Stalemate
-
Cigarette Pricing About to Jump $2 as Tax Approved by Voters Goes Into Effect
-
Trump Will Not Release His Tax Returns, Senior Adviser Says
-
‘Now Is the Time,’ Gov. Brown Tells Legislators on Massive Road Repair Plan
-
-
House Republicans Announce Changes to Health Care Bill in Effort to Win Over Critics
-
Proposed $5 Billion Annual California Road Repair Budget Includes 12 Cent Per Gallon Gas Tax, New Vehicle Fees
-
Measure H Rebounds From Early Deficit, Reaches Two-Thirds Majority