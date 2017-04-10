Teacher Killed in San Bernardino Classroom Shooting Was Devoted to Her Students, Mother Says

Karen Elaine Smith, the teacher killed in a shooting at a San Bernardino elementary school, was described as a caring teacher with a special affinity for working with students with learning disabilities.

Smith and an 8-year-old boy were shot and killed Monday morning when the teacher’s husband opened fire inside a special-needs classroom before turning the gun on himself, police said.

Cedric Anderson, 53, of Riverside entered a classroom at North Park Elementary School and shot Smith, 53. He did not speak and reloaded the weapon before shooting himself, police said.

Smith’s mother, Irma Sykes, said her daughter and Anderson were friends for about four years before getting married in January.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.