Trump Hotel Settles Lawsuits Against Chefs, Ending Legal Battle That Began With Campaign Comments on Mexicans

The Trump Organization has settled its contract dispute with chef Geoffrey Zakarian, bringing an end to a nearly two-year legal battle over a failed restaurant deal for the Trump International Hotel in Washington.

The dispute began in July 2015, when Zakarian, along with fellow chef Jose Andrés, backed out of deals to open restaurants in the hotel after Trump said on the campaign trail that Mexico is “not sending their best” to the U.S. when immigrants include “rapists” and people “bringing drugs” and “bringing crime.”

Trump sued the chefs for breach of contract in August 2015, seeking over $10 million in damages apiece, and they countersued.

“After an intense, two-year legal battle, we are pleased we were able to amicably resolve our differences and wish Geoffrey continued success,” Donald Trump Jr., who now runs the Trump Organization, said in a statement Monday.

The Trump Organization separately settled with Andrés on Friday. The terms of both settlement agreements remain undisclosed.