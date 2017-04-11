× 1 in Custody Near San Gabriel High School Amid Search for Man Who Escaped From Alternative Custody Program, Video Shows

A man was apprehended near San Gabriel High School early Tuesday afternoon amid the search for an individual who recently walked away from an alternative custody program, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Authorities were looking for Benedict Romero, who escaped custody last week, according to Krissi Khokhobashvili, the public information officer for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The multi-agency search took place on Ramona Street between Mission Road and Grand Avenue, the San Gabriel Police Department tweeted.

San Gabriel High, Martha Baldwin Elementary/Middle School and Granada Elementary/Middle School were all placed on lockdown amid the search, according to the Alhambra Unified School District.

Around 12:50 p.m., it appeared authorities had taken someone into custody in the area of the campus, aerial footage showed.

It was unclear how much longer the lockdowns at the schools would last.

No additional information was immediately released.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang and Steve Bien contributed to this story.