78-Year-Old Man Who Summited Mount Baldy More Than 700 Times Is Missing on Mountain

A 78-year-old hiker who has gained a measure of international fame for hiking to the top of Mt. Baldy more than 700 times has been missing on the mountain since Friday.

More than 40 people and search-and-rescue teams from San Bernardino, San Diego, Los Angeles and Riverside counties Monday were looking for Seuk Doo Kim in the rocky terrain north of Upland, authorities said.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the car of a 78-year-old hiker was found Sunday near the Baldy trailhead, at Manker Flats, but would not reveal the hiker’s name.

David Kim, Seuk Doo Kim’s son, confirmed that the search is for his father.

