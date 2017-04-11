× After Wet Winter, Warm Temperatures Bring Perfect Conditions for Insects, Experts Say

The flowers aren’t the only things flourishing from all that rain.

A long, wet winter followed by warm temperatures has created the perfect conditions for the insects currently swarming Southern California. Those things that look like giant mosquitoes and tiny black gnats invading your house are an unfortunate side effect of the end of the drought.

But there’s good news: These bugs are harmless, and they don’t mean your house is dirty.

Levy Sun, the public information officer for the Greater L.A. County Vector Control District, said the phone has been “ringing off the hook” at his office. Normally, the office gets about 25 phone calls a day; lately, it’s been around 80.

