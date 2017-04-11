Covina Man Charged With Attempted Murder, Firing at Deputies in Connection With Barricade Incident

A 20-year-old Covina man faces 12 felony charges stemming an incident in which he is accused of firing a handgun at cars before shooting at deputies who responded to arrest him, officials said Tuesday.

Sean Vasquez, 20, was charged with five counts of attempted murder and seven counts of assault with a firearm upon a peace officer in connection with the Sunday incident, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Vasquez had allegedly been in the 16700 block of East Cypress Street shooting at passing cars when deputies were called to respond.

He then shot at the deputies, including two who were in a sheriff’s helicopter, the DA’s office said. Vasquez struck a patrol car, L.A. County sheriff’s officials told KTLA Sunday, but no deputies were injured.

The suspect then retreated to a nearby home, where he remained barricaded for about two hours before he was coaxed about by his father.

An eight-minute Facebook Live broadcast appears to show the suspect, from just before deputies arrived to after he had barricaded himself in a home. (Warning: Video contains graphic language)

Vasquez was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in the West Covina Branch of L.A. County Superior Court.

He faces a possible maximum sentence of nearly 200 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged, prosecutors said.

The case is being handled by the deputy district attorney in charge of crimes against peace officers. The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department is also continuing its investigation of the incident.

34.095859 -117.920804