Gayle Anderson was live in Long Beach at the Museum of Latin American Art for the exhibition DREALAND: A FRANK ROMERO RETROSPECTIVE. Museum officials say this is a comprehensive retrospective exhibition of work by legendary Los Angeles artist Frank Romero, encompassing more than 50 years of the artist’s career. This is the first solo exhibition of a Chicano artist at MOLAA.

Born in East Lost Angeles in 1941, Frank E. Romero is one of the most iconic L.A. artists of our time. As the last practicing artist of the Los Four art collective, Dreamland recounts his life’s journey through paintings, sculptures, prints, and ceramics.

Dreamland: A Frank Romero Retrospective

Museum of Latin American Art

628 Alamitos Avenue

Long Beach, CA 90802

(562) 437-1689

And, don’t forget we can see the Frank Romero art in the collection of actor, director, and performer Cheech Marin in Riverside at the exhibit PAPEL CHICANO DOS: WORKS ON PAPER now until Sunday, May 7th, 2017.

Papel Chicanos Dos: Works on Paper From the Collection of Cheech Marin

Riverside Art Museum

3425 Mission Inn Avenue

Riverside, CA 92501

(951) 684-7111

