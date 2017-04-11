× Firefighter Killed, 2 Other Firefighters Injured in Venice-Area Crash; Suspected DUI Driver Arrested: LAPD

A suspected DUI driver has been arrested after allegedly crashing into a vehicle in the Venice area that was occupied by three off-duty firefighters, killing one of them, police said Tuesday.

The multivehicle collision happened shortly after 10 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of South Via Marina, on the border of Venice and Marina del Rey.

The three firefighters, who were from Marietta, Georgia, were traveling in a vehicle when they were struck by an alleged DUI driver, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Liliana Preciado.

One of the firefighters was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, she said. The identity of the firefighter was not immediately released.

Two other firefighters were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The driver in the other vehicle was arrested, according to Preciado. His or her name was not provided.

No additional details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Alberto Mendez contributed to this story.