Glass-Bottom ‘Sky Pool’ Extending Over Edge Of High-Rise Building Billed as Tallest Pool in Texas

A glass-bottomed pool located hundreds of feet over the edge of a luxury high-rise in Houston is offering swimmers a terrifying yet thrilling experience.

Billed as the tallest pool in Texas and the first “sky pool” in the state, Market Square Tower attracted national attention for the unusual amenity when it posted video of someone walking in it late last week to Instagram.

The footage shows someone walking to what appears to be the pool’s edge, before that individual steps out on the glass — hundreds of feet above the street and traffic below.

The glass-bottomed section of the pool extends approximately 10 feet over the edge of the sky deck at the top of the building, which is about 40 stories, according to Travel and Leisure.

It opened in October 2016, and can only be accessed by residents, the publication reported. Rent for a one-bedroom unit is about $2,100 a month.

Market Square Tower, located at 777 Preston St., offers studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for lease, as well as multiple penthouses, according to its website.

In addition to the sky pool, amenities include a poker suite, game room, indoor basketball court, virtual golf simulator, movie theater, cyber lounge, demonstration kitchen and a temperature controlled wine room with private lockers.

Market Square Tower offers a living experience like nothing Houston has ever seen. Come live the tower life.. #marketsquaretower #glassbottompool #livethetowerlife #luxuryliving #redefiningluxury #thegoldstandard #tallestpoolintexas #rooftop A post shared by Market Square Tower (@marketsquaretower) on Apr 6, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT