Hundreds Gather at Candlelight Vigil for Victims of San Bernardino School Shooting

Hundreds of people gathered at San Bernardino’s North Park Elementary School Tuesday evening for a vigil remembering a teacher and a student who were killed in a shooting there the previous day.

Karen Eliane Smith, 53, a special needs teacher at the school, and Jonathan Martinez, 8, were shot and killed by Smith’s estranged husband, Cedric Anderson, when he entered her classroom Monday morning.

Anderson, also 53, then fatally shot himself, without saying a word.

The school remained closed Tuesday for the investigation, but members of the community gathered for a vigil there.

In a tweet, the San Bernardino Police Department said there was a “great showing” from the community at the event. Flowers and stuffed animals lined the street and speakers addressed the all-ages crowd.

The vigil began about 7 p.m. at the school, located at 5378 North H Street.

Great showing from the SB community at tonight's vigil at Northpark Elementary… #SBStillStrong pic.twitter.com/5uHS1Qf5xm — San Bernardino PD (@SanBernardinoPD) April 12, 2017