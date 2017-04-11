Huntington Park Man Convicted in Killing of Girlfriend’s 1-Year-Old

A Huntington Park man was convicted of murder Tuesday in the death of his girlfriend’s baby.

After a day of deliberations, jurors found Lamar Ahmad Tatum, 27, guilty of second-degree murder and one count of assault resulting in the death of a child for throwing 1-year-old Majesty Lyles against a wall in February 2015.

In the second row of benches in the courtroom, Majesty’s father, Alvin Lyles, relaxed and leaned back after the verdict was read. His wife silently clapped as the clerk confirmed the maximum sentence: 25 years to life. Several jurors gave the couple looks of sympathy and thumbs up as people filed out of the courtroom.

“I am just so relieved that justice was served and this is all over,” Alvin Lyles said. “Lamar [Tatum] didn’t even look the least bit remorseful. But it doesn’t matter, it’s official.”

