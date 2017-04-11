L.A. County Deputy Under Investigation for Ignoring Call About Shooting Won’t Face Domestic Violence Charges in Separate Incident

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy at the center of controversy after a YouTube video showed him inside his patrol car ignoring a shooting call won’t face charges in a separate incident in which he was accused of domestic violence.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office declined to prosecute Deputy Jeremy Joseph Fennell in the Jan. 25 domestic violence arrest, citing insufficient evidence of a crime. The decision not to charge Fennell, 26, was filed last week and was revealed by prosecutors Tuesday.

Fennell, however, remains relieved of duty because of a pending administrative investigation into his conduct on the YouTube video, in which he is seen ignoring a call about a shooting while recording a personal message to his ex-girlfriend. The video was condemned by Sheriff Jim McDonnell as very disturbing and behavior not reflecting the department’s values.

The ex-girlfriend, who was also involved in the domestic violence incident, posted it several months ago along with other videos of Fennell in his patrol car during their relationship.

