Man Who Fatally Shot Wife, Student at San Bernardino Elementary School Was a Pastor With Military Background

Karen Smith tied the knot in January with a man she had known for years.

A pastor her own age with a military background, Cedric Anderson seemed like a man of faith with whom she could share the next chapter of her life.

But after they wed and he moved into her Riverside home, another side of her new husband emerged.

Police say Anderson, 53, had previous domestic violence allegations against him, but it’s unclear what Smith experienced. Her mother said it was enough to break up with him and pursue divorce.

