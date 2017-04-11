Possible Homicide Investigation Prompts Shut Down of Eastbound 10 Freeway in El Monte

Officials closed the eastbound 10 Freeway in El Monte early Tuesday morning as police conducted a possible homicide investigation.

A SigAlert due to “police activity” was issued about 4:30 a.m. for the closure of the slow lane of the freeway at Peck Road, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident website.

The SigAlert was expanded to all lanes of eastbound traffic just before 5 a.m., prompting officials to divert traffic of at Peck Road.

Aerial video showed a white Chevrolet stopped on the shoulder of the freeway with officers conducting an investigation nearby.

A white tarp could be seen over the car.

The investigation was related to a possible homicide, CHP spokesman Peter Nicholson said.

It was unclear how long the freeway would remain closed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Meghan McMonigle and Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.