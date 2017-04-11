San Bernardino Elementary School Remains Closed in Wake of Deadly Shooting; Grief Counselors Available

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino remained closed Tuesday morning after a 53-year-old Riverside man opened fire in a special education classroom the day before, killing his estranged wife and an 8-year-old student before then turning the gun on himself.

A second student wounded in the attack, a 9-year-old boy, was in stable condition, San Bernardino Police Department Chief Jarrod Burguan said after the shooting.

Crime scene tape still surrounded the school as authorities continued to investigate Tuesday morning.

San Bernardino City Unified School District announced on their website that the school, which is located at 5378 N. H St., would remain closed through Wednesday.

Officials were expected to hold an 11 a.m. news conference to give an update on their investigation.

The gunman, identified as Cedric Anderson of Riverside, entered the classroom just before 10:30 a.m. and without saying anything opened fire with a large-caliber revolver, police said.

Anderson’s wife, 53-year-old school teacher Karen Elaine Smith, was struck by the gunfire and died at the scene.

Two of Smith’s students were also wounded in the attack and rushed to area hospitals.

Officials later announced one of the boys, Jonathan Martinez, had died.

Anderson reloaded at least one during the attack before shooting and killing himself, investigators said.

Fifteen students between first and fourth grades were in the special education classroom, as were two adult aides.

Grief counselors are available to Northpark Elementary School students, parents and staff Tuesday, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“As a result of this tragedy, North Park Elementary will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday and Del Vallejo Middle School will serve as a temporary location to provide counseling and support services to North Park staff members, parents and students on Tuesday and Wednesday,” the School District said in a statement.

Investigators do not know what motivated Anderson to come to the school and carry out the attack.

He and Smith had only been married for a few months and had been separated for about a month, Burguan said.

Anderson has a criminal history, including domestic violence, weapons and possible drug charges, according to the chief. It's not clear what charges, if any, Anderson has been convicted of.