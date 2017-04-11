× San Bernardino School Gunman Had History of Domestic Violence Allegations

No one at North Park Elementary School knew the private anguish of special education teacher Karen Smith.

In March, after two months of marriage, Smith, 53, had left her husband. But Cedric Anderson refused to let her go.

Anderson reached out to her repeatedly and tried to persuade her to return. He had made multiple threats against her, which she relayed to her family. Police said she was concerned by his behavior, but saw it as attention-seeking.

What Smith may not have known was that Anderson had a history of allegations of violence made by at least two other women with whom he had been romantically involved.

