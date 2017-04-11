Santa Monica 17-Year-Old ID’d as Girl Whose Body Was Found Along L.A. River in Long Beach

Police on Tuesday released the identity of a teenager whose body was discovered along the bank of the Los Angeles River in Long Beach the week before.

The corpse was reported around 1:30 a.m. Thursday and recovered from near the edge of the water near where West Ocean Boulevard crosses over the river.

The victim has been identified as 17-year-old Leslie Hernandez of Santa Monica, a tweet from the Long Beach Police Department announced. Officers originally reported the victim appeared to be a woman in her 30s.

The teen’s death is being investigated as a possible drug overdose, officials said.

Officers who recovered the body told KTLA on Thursday the body showed no sign of trauma, but coroner’s officials had not yet determined an official cause of death.

A witness said someone in an SUV dumped the body and drove away, but police could not confirm that report.

However, investigators did pull over an SUV near the 710 and 91 Freeway interchange and interviewed, but did not arrest, the occupants, authorities said.

No further details were immediately available.