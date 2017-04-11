Suspected Car Thief Held at Gunpoint by Fountain Valley Resident After Crashing Into Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of four people traveling in a stolen vehicle was held at gunpoint by a homeowner in Fountain Valley after the car crashed into his Fountain Valley home.

The incident began around midnight when police attempted to pull a car over for a code violation, Santa Ana Police Department Cmdr. Matt Sorenson said.

The driver did not comply and a short pursuit ensued, lasting only about two minutes, Sorenson said.

The car, which had four occupants and turned out to be stolen, ended up crashing into a home near the intersection of Holly Avenue and Newhope Street, Sorenson said.

The homeowner, who identified himself as Chris, said he and his wife were just going to sleep after staying up late to celebrate his birthday when he heard two loud crashes.

The vehicle had crashed into a wall surrounding the property and then into a bedroom where a woman who was visiting had been sleeping, Chris said.

The woman was being checked out but was expected to be OK, he said.

“I came out and there was two guys that were trying to get in through the house,” the Chris said.

Chris said his wife went to check on their baby and he went to get his gun before going outside.

“So I went and got my gun and got out and kept the guy here until the police got here, which was like a minute after,” Chris said.

Chris also said a woman who exited the vehicle possibly ran through his house and out a side door before she was caught outside the home.

Video from the scene showed a woman being pulled down and taken into custody by a K-9 officer.

All four people who were in the vehicle at the time of the cash were eventually arrested, Sorenson said.

Three weapons were also recovered during the incident, Sorenson said.

No serious injuries were reported.