USC Student Arrested on Suspicion of Sexual Assault on Campus: LAPD

A USC student has been arrested on suspicion of a sexual assault that occurred in a dorm on campus earlier this month, Los Angeles Police Department officials said Tuesday.

The alleged assault occurred on April 1 and Aarman Premjee was arrested on Tuesday.

His bail was set at $100,000, LAPD officials said.

No details were released about the incident or victim.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Detective Oscar Gamino or Detective Carla Zuniga at 213-486-6910.