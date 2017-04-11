Video Captures Officer Taking Down, Punching Alleged Jaywalker in Sacramento; Police Respond

Sacramento police have responded to video that captured the dramatic arrest of a man suspected of jaywalking in a Del Paso Heights neighborhood Monday afternoon.

In a statement to KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento, police called the behavior in the video “unacceptable conduct by a police officer.”

The video, obtained by KTXL, shows an officer grabbing a man by the neck, taking him down and punching him repeatedly for what started as a stop for jaywalking.

Internal investigations are reviewing what exactly happened Monday during the arrest, the station reported.

According to police, at 5 p.m. the officer gave the man — identified by witnesses as Nandi Caine Jr. — several commands to stop for crossing the street unlawfully or jaywalking at the intersection of Cypress Street and Grand Avenue.

After finally stopping Cain, police say the two got into an argument and Cain took off his jacket, challenging the officer to a fight. That is when police say for an unknown reason, the officer threw the man down and began repeatedly punching him.

A witness recorded the incident.

A supervisor responded to the scene and reviewed the police in car camera system; that is when the department decided to take a closer look into the officer’s actions

KTXL spoke with a witness who saw the incident, and she said she felt everything was wrong with the way the officer handled the situation.

Sacramento police are not identifying the officer involved in this video, but they did tell the TV station that he is on paid administrative leave until the internal investigation is finished.