20 Dogs Seized From Ontario Home in Suspected Dog-Fighting Operation; 1 Person Arrested

Twenty dogs were seized from an Ontario home in a suspected dog-fighting operation, officials said Wednesday.

The Inland Valley Humane Society also found treadmills, weighted vests and weight pulling harnesses, all associated with dog fighting. The dogs were taken to the human society and were being evaluated by a veterinary staff.

One of the dogs apparently had a broken leg and another was “extremely emaciated.”

The Ontario Police Department and local code enforcement officials also responded to the incident.

No details were released about the person who was arrested.

