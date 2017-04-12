Body Found Near Mount Baldy Confirmed as 78-Year-Old Culver City Hiker Who Has Climbed Peak More Than 700 Times

Authorities confirmed the body of a hiker found Tuesday near Mt. Baldy is that of Seuk Doo Kim, a 78-year-old South Korean hiker from Culver City who has climbed the 10,064-foot peak more than 700 times.

Kim’s body was discovered just northwest of Mt. Baldy, slumped over at an elevation of 8,800 feet, said Lt. Elisabeth Sachs of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in San Dimas.

A sheriff’s helicopter airlifted Kim’s body off the mountain, she said. His cause of death has not been determined.

A flight crew located a body on the north side of Mt. Baldy near Pomona about 2:10 p.m., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Kim’s enthusiasm for climbing the mountain made him a minor celebrity among local hikers, most of whom knew him only as Sam.

