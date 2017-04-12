× California, LAUSD Graduation Rates Continue to Increase

Los Angeles Unified School District’s high school graduation rate jumped almost 5 percentage points within a single year, the largest increase in recent history, according to new state data.

The district hit a 77% graduation rate in 2015-16, up from 72.2% the year before, according to the California Department of Education.

Last year the district estimated that 75% of the class of 2016 graduated on time, which already was an all-time high. The state’s calculation may be higher because it is able to track down more students who started in the system but transferred out and may have been counted by the district as dropouts.

The state graduation rate was 83.2% last school year, up less than a percentage point. L.A. is inching closer to it.

