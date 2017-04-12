Popsugar’s Lifestyle Expert Brandi Milloy joined us live with some sweet and savory sandwiches as well as a GIGANTIC grilled cheese sandwich to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day. For more information on Brandi and her amazing grilled cheese recipes, click HERE or follow her on social media.
Celebrating National Grilled Cheese Day With Sweet and Savory Sandwiches
