Live: Police Pursuing Car in Downtown L.A. Area

Celebrating National Grilled Cheese Day With Sweet and Savory Sandwiches

Posted 10:31 AM, April 12, 2017, by

Popsugar’s Lifestyle Expert Brandi Milloy joined us live with some sweet and savory sandwiches as well as a GIGANTIC grilled cheese sandwich to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day.  For more information on Brandi and her amazing grilled cheese recipes, click HERE or follow her on social media.