Suspected Stolen Vehicle Driver Arrested in Ventura Area Following Pursuit From Calabasas

Authorities on Wednesday were chasing a suspected stolen vehicle driver through surface streets in the Ventura area.

Just after 2 p.m., the driver pulled into the parking lot at Ventura College. Spike strips were deployed as the van exited the parking lot, though the driver was able to speed away down surface streets.

The driver was weaving through traffic westbound down Telegraph Road as the tire began giving out. The suspect exited the vehicle and attempted to run away, but was swiftly apprehended by Ventura police officers at 2:09 p.m. outside Saint Bonaventure High School in the 3100 block of Telegraph Road.

Officers began chasing the white van in Calabasas, California Highway Patrol officials said. The driver led authorities through the Conejo Valley and into Oxnard area on the westbound 101 Freeway before getting onto the 126 Freeway in Saticoy and heading onto surface streets.

At one point the pursuit driver was traveling at about 15 mph, according to CHP, but at others appeared to travel around 90 mph.