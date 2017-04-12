Criminal Probe Launched After Video Shows Sacramento Police Officer Punching Jaywalker

A criminal investigation has been launched into the “disturbing” actions of a Sacramento police officer who was videotaped punching a jaywalker in the face, authorities said.

The officer, whose name hasn’t been released, was placed on leave as authorities opened an administrative investigation into his actions.

On Tuesday, the Police Department released dash-cam video footage from the officer’s patrol cruiser showing the confrontation. (A neighbor’s cellphone video of the incident sparked public outrage when it was circulated on social media recently.)

“The actions of the involved Sacramento police officer are disturbing and do not appear to be reasonable based upon the circumstances,” the Police Department said in a statement. “The Sacramento Police Department holds itself to the highest professional standard and the actions that were observed are not indicative of the dedicated women and men who work for the Department.”

